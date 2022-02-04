 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks surge more than 1% on tech gains

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 16:10       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 16:10
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks climbed more than 1 percent on Friday, rising for a three-day winning streak, on the back of tech gains, analysts said. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

After a choppy session, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 42.44 points, or 1.57 percent, to close at 2,750.26 points.

Trading volume was moderate at about 527 million shares worth some 11.1 trillion won ($9.3 billion), with gainers far outnumbering losers 767 to 122.

Institutions and foreigners bought a net 214.4 billion won and 194.3 billion won, respectively, while retail investors offloaded 414.6 billion won.

Stocks got off to a bullish start despite overnight losses on Wall Street following the "earning shock" of Facebook's parent company.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 3.7 percent amid worries over tightening monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5 percent, and the broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.4 percent.

"Investor sentiment improved following strength in US equity futures, and reopening-related stocks also traded bullish on the possibility of the government loosening antivirus measures," Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said.

Most large caps closed higher in Seoul.

Tech shares were bullish, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics closing 0.95 percent higher to 74,000 won. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.9 percent to 124,000 won to continue a three-day winning streak. LG Energy Solution jumped 5.6 percent to close at 504,000 won.

Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.18 percent to 327,500 won, and LG Chem inched up 0.15 percent to 678,000 won.

Among losers, top automaker Hyundai Motor went down 0.78 percent to 190,000 won, and leading pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 0.38 percent to 769,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,197 won against the US dollar, up 9.4 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114