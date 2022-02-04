 Back To Top
Business

Renault Samsung's Jan. sales more than double on SUVs

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 14:31       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 14:31
Renault Samsung’s XM3 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung’s XM3 (Renault Samsung Motors)
Renault Samsung Motors Corp., the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Friday its vehicle sales more than doubled last month from a year earlier on robust sales of SUV models.

Renault Samsung sold 13,314 vehicles in January, jumping from 6,152 units a year earlier, despite the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a statement.

Domestic sales rose 27 percent on-year to 4,477 units from 3,534, while exports more than tripled to 8,837 units from 2,618 on strong demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUV models, it said.

For the whole of 2021, sales climbed 14 percent to 132,769 autos from 116,166 in 2020. (Yonhap)
