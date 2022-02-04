Election watchdog reviewing plans for virus-infected voters as daily cases surge

Officials test the early voting process and check voting machines at a polling station in Busan ahead of the March 9 presidential election, in the Jan. 25, 2022, file photo. (Yonhap)

South Korea's election watchdog said Friday it is looking for solutions that allow people who have contracted COVID-19 after the early voting period to cast their ballots in the upcoming presidential election as the country grapples with a surge in daily COVID-19 cases.



Under current election rules, it is virtually impossible for those who are diagnosed with COVID-19 after the early voting period that falls on March 4-5 and people who go into self-isolation just before the March 9 presidential election to cast their votes.



"The ability of some virus patients and self-isolators to move and cast their ballots on Election Day will be limited, so we are trying to find solutions," a National Election Commission (NEC) official said.



People who test positive for the novel coronavirus can cast their votes by mail in the March 9 presidential election only if they apply for a mail-in ballot between next Wednesday and Feb. 13.



For those who are infected with COVID-19 after Feb. 13, they can vote through special polling stations at residential virus treatment centers during the early voting period.



However, officials have yet to come up with solutions for people who test positive for COVID-19 after the early voting period. The polling stations at residential virus treatment centers are not scheduled to open March 9.



The NEC is also trying to figure out ways for people to vote who have come into close contact with virus patients.



Even if they are vaccinated, those who have had close contact with COVID-19 patients are required to isolate themselves for seven days. If their self-isolation period does not end before the March 9 election, they are not allowed to vote in person at polling stations.



The NEC's concern comes as the country's daily virus cases hit another all-time high of over 27,000 on Friday. Experts warn that the ongoing virus situation may affect hundreds of thousands of voters on Election Day.



South Korea's new COVID-19 infections have surged sharply in recent days, staying above 20,000 for the third straight day due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. (Yonhap)