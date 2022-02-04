 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

Army units get new 120-mm self-propelled mortar system

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 4, 2022 - 10:40       Updated : Feb 4, 2022 - 10:40

Shown in this photo released by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) shows the indigenous 120-mm mortar system (L) and the new fire direction center vehicle. (DAPA)
Shown in this photo released by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) shows the indigenous 120-mm mortar system (L) and the new fire direction center vehicle. (DAPA)
South Korea's Army has received the first batch of new homegrown 120-mm self-propelled mortar systems to replace existing decades-old mortars, the state arms procurement agency said Friday.

The latest systems will supplant the Army's aging 4.2-inch mortars that have been in service for more than 40 years, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA).

Under a deployment project that runs through 2025, the Army will get the new mortars mounted on armored carriers, along with fire direction center vehicles, DAPA said. They are to be used for close fire support operations.

Compared with the aging mortar, the new system's striking range is 2.3 times longer with its firepower nearly two times stronger, according to DAPA.

Hanwha Defense, a South Korean defense firm, manufactured the carrier for the new mortar developed by the local firm S&T Dynamics and assembled them to manufacture the overall system under an acquisition program valued at 779.4 billion won ($648.9 million), DAPA said.

The program also includes the manufacturing of the fire direction center vehicle by Hanwha Defense on a budget of 101.6 billion won.

"The 120-mm self-propelled mortar is a core asset that elevates the operational capacities of South Korean mechanized units in charge of offensive maneuver missions to another level," Brig. Gen. Cho Hyun-ki, head of DAPA's Maneuver Program Department, said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
BEIJING 2022
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114