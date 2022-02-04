Seoul stocks open sharply higher despite Wall Street loss

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, despite overnight losses on Wall Street.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 33.06 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,740.88 points in the first 30 minutes of trading.



On Thursday (local time), US stocks closed sharply lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq plunging 3.7 percent amid worries over tightening monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.5 percent, and the broad-based S&P 500 shed 2.4 percent.



Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading mostly higher.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.36 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 2.73 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver moved up 2.81 percent, and LG Energy Solution climbed 2.73 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,200.2 won against the US dollar, up 6.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)