[Today’s K-pop] BTS’ Jimin checks in on fans after surgery

(Credit: Vogue Korea)



Jimin of BTS assured fans that he will soon be able to leave the hospital through a post on the band’s online fan community platform on Thursday.



Apologizing for making fans worry, the artist told fans that he is recovering fast and had all three meals.



“Please wait for a short while. I will be back on my feet soon and be there,” he added.



He suffered from sore throat and pain in the stomach on Jan. 30 and was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. He also tested positive for COVID-19. On the next day, he underwent an appendectomy.



Separately, his solo song “Filter” surpassed 250 million streams on Spotify as of Wednesday. It is the most-streamed solo work from the band on the platform.



Astro’s MJ suspends activities



(Credit: Fantagio Entertainment)



MJ of Astro will take a break due to health issues, according to agency Fantagio Entertainment on Thursday.



He was found to have a health condition and took an in-depth checkup after which doctor prescribed rest and treatment.



The performer released solo digital single “Happy Virus” in November last year, trying out trot genre on his own. Last month the six members of the band took new profile pictures, hinting at group activities for this year.



The firm asked fans to understand that he will take some time to restore health so that he can pursue more active career in the near future.



Seventeen to air new season of reality show



(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen’s original show “Going Seventeen” will start a new season, announced agency Pledis Entertainment with a trailer on Wednesday.



The previous two seasons amassed over 270 million views as of January. The new season starts airing on Feb. 9 via the band’s YouTube channel.



Last month, the bandmates uploaded a commentary video in which they picked their favorite episodes and shared tidbits from shooting the content. They thanked everyone from the producers and staff to fans and viewers, promising that they will try and create more entertaining show.



The 13-piece act became the only artist that sold two albums in a row -- 8th EP “Your Choice” and ninth EP “Attacca” -- each over 1 million copies in the first week of sales last year. With the success of its ninth EP, which hit Billboard 300 at No. 12, it also had five consecutive million-selling albums.



Beenzino to collaborate with Japanese band CHAI



(Credit: Beasts & Natives)