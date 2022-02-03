Daewoo Shipbuilding wins orders totaling W1.8tr from Europe

This file photo provided by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering shows an LNG carrier. (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering)

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. said Thursday it has received a combined 1.8 trillion won ($1.5 billion) worth of orders from Europe.



Daewoo Shipbuilding will build two liquefied natural gas carriers for Maran Gas Maritime Inc., the gas shipping unit of Greece's biggest shipping firm Angelicoussis Shipping Group, and six container ships for an unidentified European shipper, the company said in a statement.



The two LNG ships and six container carriers will begin being delivered to the customers in the second half of 2025, the statement said.



Daewoo Shipbuilding is the world's third-largest shipbuilder after its local rivals -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Group and Samsung Heavy Industries Co. -- in terms of orders in 2021.



Last year, Daewoo Shipbuilding achieved $10.86 billion worth of orders, far exceeding its annual order target of $7.7 billion.



It has already bagged $2.72 billion worth of orders so far this year to build five LNG ships, six container carriers and one offshore facility. (Yonhap)