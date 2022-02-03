 Back To Top
Business

Krafton invests $5.4m in Indian sports game developer

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 3, 2022 - 13:44       Updated : Feb 3, 2022 - 13:44

An image shows Krafton's corporate logo (Krafton)
An image shows Krafton's corporate logo (Krafton)
Krafton Inc., a South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), said Thursday that it has invested $5.4 million in an Indian sports game developer, Nautilus Mobile.

It is Krafton's first investment in an Indian game development studio.

Nautilus is a sports game developer that developed a cricket game franchise.

"Real Cricket" has been downloaded more than 100 million times globally and has more than 10 million monthly active users.

Established in 2007, Krafton became a major contender in the global video game market after its launch of PUBG in 2017.

The battle royale game, in which users fight to remain as the last person alive, has been hugely popular worldwide, with Krafton selling over 75 million copies of the game for computers and consoles.

The mobile version of the game has racked up over 1 billion downloads globally, excluding China. (Yonhap)

