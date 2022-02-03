 Back To Top
Finance

S. Korea's air passenger traffic falls 7.7% in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 3, 2022 - 11:48       Updated : Feb 3, 2022 - 11:48

Aircrafts of Korean Air Lines and Asiana Airlines line up at Incheon International Airport (Yonhap)
South Korea's air passenger traffic fell 7.7 percent in 2021 from a year earlier due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, the transport ministry said Thursday.

A total of 36.36 million passengers, including 3.21 million on international routes, flew with full-service and low-cost carriers in 2021 mainly for business purposes, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.

The number of passengers on international routes plunged 78 percent on-year last year as countries maintained entry restrictions amid virus woes.

In contrast, the number of passengers on domestic routes jumped 32 percent to 33.15 million during the same period, the ministry said.

Air cargo deliveries rose 11 percent on-year to 3.62 million tons last year amid an economic recovery from the pandemic.

South Korea has two full-service carriers -- Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc. -- and 10 LCCs, including Jin Air Co., Air Busan Co., Eastar Jet Co., Fly Gangwon, Air Premia Co. and Air Incheon Co.

Air Incheon is a cargo-focused carrier, and the nine other LCCs are passenger carriers. (Yonhap)

