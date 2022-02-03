Canadian authorities approve Samsung Bioepis' Ontruzant

This image, provided by South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. on Aug. 23, 2021, shows the company's headquarters. (South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co.)

South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Bioepis Co. said Thursday it has won approval from Canadian authorities for the sale of its biosimilar cancer drug Ontruzant.



The Health Canada has approved Ontruzant -- a biosimilar product referencing Switzerland-based Roche Holding's Herceptin, also known as Trastuzumab -- for treatment of adults with early breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer.



Ontruzant will be commercialized in Canada by global pharmaceutical giant Organon.



"Breast cancer is both the most common cancer and second leading cause of death from cancer among Canadian women. As a leading biosimilar company, we are very proud to be granted an approval of our Ontruzant bringing an alternative treatment option for patients," said Vice President Jung Byoung-in said in a press release.



Breast cancer is the most common cancer in Canada with one in eight women being diagnosed with breast cancer in their life time.



Ontruzant is Samsung Bioepis' fifth biosimilar approved for use in Canada following Brenzys, Renflexis, Hadlima and Aybintio in just six years. (Yonhap)