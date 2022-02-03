Military reports 136 more COVID-19 cases

Ministry of National Defense (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Thursday reported 136 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload among its domestic personnel to 5,192.



The new cases included 70 from the Army, 24 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy, eight from the Marine Corps, 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and three from the ministry.



Currently, 1,175 military personnel are under treatment.



Meanwhile, two more sailors of the Navy's 304-strong Cheonghae unit operating in waters off Africa tested positive, bringing its cumulative infection tally to 54. (Yonhap)