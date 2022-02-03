[Temple to Table] Giving warmth to the body, wormwood lotus root pancakes

Wormwood lotus root pancakes (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)

Once in the past I went to the countryside, picked a full bag of wormwood, and returned to Seoul to make ssukgaetteok (mugwort rice cake). I arrived home late at night so I left the bag in the kitchen.



The next day, I opened it and found they had all turned yellow, and I had to throw them away.



Because wormwood has lots of heat energy, it tends to go bad unless you blanch or dry it right away. When you buy wormwood at a market, select plump ones of a proper length that have a whitish part and soft hair on the back of the leaves, not tender thin ones.



What medicinal functions does wormwood have? According to “Dongui bogam (Principles and Practice of Eastern Medicine),” it has warm energy with no toxicity, and it strengthens the stomach, liver and kidneys, which is effective for healing stomachaches. The Bencao Gangmu (Encyclopedia of Herbs) says that wormwood warms up the inner organs and dispels cold and damp energy. Known by diverse names, Korean wormwood is also called “manbyeong-cho” meaning “cure-all herb.”





A basket of handpicked wormwood (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)