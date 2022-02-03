 Back To Top
Entertainment

'All of Us Are Dead' makes strong debut on global charts

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 3, 2022 - 10:11       Updated : Feb 3, 2022 - 10:11
A teaser image of
A teaser image of "All of Us Are Dead" by Netflix. (Netflix)
Netflix's latest South Korean drama, "All of Us Are Dead," has made a successful global debut while being hailed as a new "Squid Game."

Released on Friday, the coming-of-age zombie horror topped the streamer's non-English language TV Top 10 list for the week of Jan. 24-30 with 124.79 million hours viewed, according to Netflix on Thursday.

Netflix said "The Silent Sea" made the top 10 in the category in 91 countries over the one-week period and topped the list in 29 nations, including South Korea, France and Germany.

It became the fourth Korean-language series that has topped the Netflix' weekly official chart for non-English TV series following "Squid Game," "Hellbound" and "The Silent Sea."

It also marked the most first week viewing hour for any Korean titles since Netflix began releasing its weekly viewership data last year.

Last year's phenomenon "Squid Game" had the all-time record of 1.65 billion hours for the first 28 weeks, but its first week record was 63.2 million hours.

On top of that, "All of Us Are Dead" has been atop the top Netflix TV show chart since its first entry on Saturday complied by streaming analytics firm Flixpatrol.

It placed first in about 60 countries, including South Korea, France, Germany and Japan, and finished second in more than 20 nations, like the United States and Britain.

Based on a popular web comic, "All Of Us Are Dead" is set at a high school where a zombie apocalypse breaks out and threatens the lives of students. (Yonhap)
