Seoul stocks open higher on US gains

S

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

outh Korean stocks opened steeply higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street that stemmed from robust earnings reports.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) rose 46.77 points, or 1.76 percent, to trade at 2,710.11 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



The Kospi got off to a bullish start after a three-day holiday, as the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite added 0.5 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.63 percent Wednesday.



In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.15 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver moved up 4.35 percent, with LG Chem gaining 4.54 percent.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 2.37 percent, and LG Energy Solution added 0.56 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,203.5 won against the US dollar, up 2 percent from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)