S. Korea reports additional avian influenza case

Avian Influenza (Yonhap)

South Korean agricultural authorities on Wednesday reported an additional confirmed case of highly pathogenic bird flu from a local farm.



The outbreak occurred in a duck farm in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, bringing the total number of such outbreaks to 29 since the first confirmed case in fall last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



The farm is known to be raising some 9,000 meat ducks.



Upon the report, the government cordoned off the duck farm and has been implementing quarantine measures, including the culling of the ducks there as a preventive step, the ministry said. (Yonhap)