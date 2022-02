Jeju golf courses log record visitors again in 2021

With cross-border travel restricted, golfers continued to flock to Jeju last year, pushing the resort island’s golf tourism records to all-time highs.According to the island province’s official data, a record 2.89 million people visited golf courses there in 2021, up 21.6 percent from a year earlier. It was the second year in a row that the tally rose to a new record. In 2020, some 2.38 million teed off in Jeju, logging an on-year growth of 14.7 percent.Of last year’s 2.89 million golfers, those who came from outside the island accounted for 1.85 million, rising by 46.1 percent from the previous year.There are a total of 30 golf courses in the southern resort island, of which 17 are membership clubs.By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com