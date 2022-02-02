Jeju golf courses log record visitors again in 2021

With cross-border travel restricted, golfers continued to flock to Jeju last year, pushing the resort island’s golf tourism records to all-time highs.
According to the island province’s official data, a record 2.89 million people visited golf courses there in 2021, up 21.6 percent from a year earlier. It was the second year in a row that the tally rose to a new record. In 2020, some 2.38 million teed off in Jeju, logging an on-year growth of 14.7 percent.
Of last year’s 2.89 million golfers, those who came from outside the island accounted for 1.85 million, rising by 46.1 percent from the previous year.
There are a total of 30 golf courses in the southern resort island, of which 17 are membership clubs.
