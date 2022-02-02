 Back To Top
Business

Samsung C&T wins $510m plant deal from Vietnam

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2022 - 10:08       Updated : Feb 2, 2022 - 10:08
This graphic image provided by Samsung C&T shows the combined cycle power plant to be built by the Korean builder in Vietnam. (Samsung C&T)
This graphic image provided by Samsung C&T shows the combined cycle power plant to be built by the Korean builder in Vietnam. (Samsung C&T)
Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Wednesday it has obtained a $510 million plant deal from Vietnam.

Samsung C&T received the order from Petro Vietnam Power Corp., an affiliate of Vietnam's state-run oil firm Petro Vietnam, to build the Southeast Asian country's first combined cycle power plant, the company said in a statement.

Samsung C&T will form a consortium with local builder Lilama Corp. to build gas and steam turbines, heat recovery steam generators, substations, and power transmission lines for the plant, it said.      

The company didn't provide the timeframe for the plant. (Yonhap)
