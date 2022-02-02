 Back To Top
National

Actor Park Bo-gum passes barber license exam during military service

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 2, 2022 - 09:24       Updated : Feb 2, 2022 - 09:24
South Korean actor Park Bo-gum poses with other Navy recruits at a basic training camp, in this file photo captured from the homepage of the Naval Education and Training Command, on Sept. 10, 2020. (Naval Education and Training Command homepage)
Actor Park Bo-gum, currently serving in South Korea's Navy, has passed a state exam to become a licensed barber, military officials said Wednesday.

Park, who has been fulfilling his mandatory military service since 2020, took the exam last month, the officials said. He is currently stationed in the Gyeryongdae military headquarters, 160 kilometers south of Seoul.

Park is set to complete his military service in April.

All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory service for about two years in a country that faces constant security threats from North Korea.

Making his silver screen debut with the thriller film "Blind" (2011), Park gained huge popularity after taking a lead role in the hit TV series "Reply 1988" (2015) and "Love in the Moonlight" (2016). (Yonhap)
