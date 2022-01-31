[Herald Interview] Love hurts, love heals, and ‘So Life Goes On’

Cover image of Heo Hoy-kyung’s “So Life Goes On.” (Mun Hwa In)

Just as weather in its essence is whimsical, our lives are defined by its ups and downs, singer-songwriter Heo Hoy-kyung touches the hearts of listeners with her new song “So Life Goes On” that delivers this simple message.



“The song talks about our ordinary lives. We all know that we’re just living and that’s the essence of our lives. But we forget this because we strive for higher goals, work harder and feel burdened by it, hoping for bigger joy and happiness. But the truth is, we all have our ups and downs and our life doesn’t always head towards something special, and I wanted to say that it’s still okay,” Heo told the Korea Herald during an interview conducted in January.



Heo, a fledgling singer-songwriter, dropped her third single “So Life Goes On” on Jan. 7, returning with new music for the first time since releasing “Kim Cheolsu Story” three months ago.



While both songs sing of love that hurts and heals, and then hurts again, Heo says she tried to make the lyrics for the latest song less depressing.



“I felt a little embarrassed after releasing ‘Kim Cheolsu Story’ because the lyrics felt too dreary. It felt like I poured out too much of my inner-most feelings. I want to write music that can be a healing to myself but ‘Kim Cheolsu Story’ wasn’t so much so,” she said.



In the album introduction of “So Life Goes On,” Heo wrote “Our lives are fickle just like the weather and we’re unstable a lot of times, but I don’t dislike this side of myself.”



“These days, many people say that it’s okay to be depressed. But I actually think we have to be able to be depressed. So, when depression or some other self-destructive emotion hits us, we don’t just accept it but really enjoy it and find a way to overcome it by relishing in it,” she said about the message she embodies in the song.



Composing and penning the lyrics of all her songs, the 25-year-old artist said this song came to her in a moment when she was working in her studio.



“This song wasn’t really inspired by something. I was spending few days tied up in my studio for a new song, and one moment, the melody and lyrics just came flying through my head. I got this whirling feeling inside my brain, and everything just felt right,” she said.



This was possible because she is always thinking about her music and working to expose herself to new sources of inspiration.



“I don’t think I’m a simple person. If I don’t think, I don’t get new ideas. I need to think and so I constantly read and watch to stimulate myself. I don’t always enjoy the process of trying to learn something new, but I know that I have to make that effort,” she said.





An unexpected breakout



Heo made an unplanned debut into the music scene last year with the release of her first single “It Doesn’t Matter.”



The song, initially unreleased, was discovered on SoundCloud by a web-drama production team who requested to use it in their soundtrack. While she was still in school and had planned to debut after graduation, she took it as an opportunity and dropped the single, which was met with excitement from fans of Korean indie music.



With just three songs, Heo now has 15,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and her three music videos have racked up over 110,000 views on YouTube. Her latest song garnered 30,000 views in just three weeks, a remarkable outcome considering she has not promoted any of her songs.



“I really didn’t expect such a reaction, even with the new song. I’m truly happy because my songs are loved by so many people. I’m not sure if it’s okay to feel so happy like this. A small part of myself is afraid that this happiness might not last so long and that they might all forget me, but as for now, I’m happy more than anything,” Heo said.



With the success of her first single, she was able to partner with her current agency, Mun Hwa In, an indie music label based in Hongdae, western Seoul.



Heo still feels everything is unreal and finds herself feeling unstable yet stable at the same time, perhaps, just like the message of “So Life Goes On.”



“I’ve become more secure. I recently moved into my parent’s house and I now also have a label. But above all, I think I’ve come to put down some of the fears I’ve had about ‘creation.’ I’ve always been worried that people will not listen to my songs and that they’ll be critical of it. But the past year has really helped in overcoming such instability and accepting myself.”







Singer-songwriter Heo Hoy-kyung. (Mun Hwa In)