 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Korean instant noodle exports hit new high in 2021

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Jan 30, 2022 - 15:48       Updated : Jan 30, 2022 - 15:48
A shopper looks at instant noodles at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
A shopper looks at instant noodles at a supermarket in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Exports of South Korean instant noodles hit a record high of over $670 million, the highest figure to date.

Last year’s exports stood at $674.41 million, data from the Korea Customs Service and the food industry showed on Sunday.

Exports of instant noodles, also known as “ramyeon” in Korea, have risen for seven consecutive years.

When broken down by country, China was the biggest market for South Korean instant noodle makers, followed by the US, Japan and Taiwan.

Instant noodles enjoyed a 29.2 percent year-on-year increase in exports in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic began around the world. The bump in demand in recent years appears to have been buoyed by more people staying at home, as well as a growing interest in South Korean pop culture.

In 2020, the South Korean food and beverage company Nongshim raked in 2 trillion won ($1.65 billion) in instant ramen sales, boosted by the pandemic and the “jjapaguri” dish featured in the Oscar-winning film “Parasite."

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114