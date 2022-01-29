Culture minister vows to support pandemic-hit movie theaters

Culture, Sports and Tourism Minister Hwang Hee speaks during talks with executives of three local multiplex operators -- CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox -- at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Saturday. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

Hwang Hee, the minister of culture, sports and tourism, met with six executives of the top three local multiplex operators -- CGV, Lotte Cinema and Megabox -- at CGV Yongsan in central Seoul on Saturday, on the first day of the five-day Lunar New Year holiday.



After a thorough quarantine inspection at the theater, he listened to the difficulties the movie operators are experiencing while doing business under the government’s stringent measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.



“Since the (film) industry has pleaded strongly and has multiple success cases, the government won’t leave out its opinions. ... What the authorities can do is serve as (pump-)priming water. We’ll make an all-out effort to aid the pandemic-hit industry,” Hwang said at the beginning of the discussion.



Amid a surge in serious COVID-19 cases, the government had to apply stricter social distancing measures to cinemas at the end of last year. As a result, the industry had to face a dramatic loss of sales since the guidelines allowed them to operate for limited hours. It also banned audiences from eating in theaters.



Many local movies decided to delay releases due to restricted circumstances as well.





