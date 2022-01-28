Korea to put stop to bear bile farming by 2025

Environment Minister Han Jeoung-ae speaks during a ceremony held to announce the end of bear bile farming at government complex in Seoul, Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Bear bile farming will be fully banned in Korea from 2026.



The Ministry of Environment announced Wednesday, it would put a stop to breeding bears for bile farming by 2025.



Korea is one of few countries that allow bear bile farming. As of 2021, there are 24 bear bile farms across the country with a total of some 360 bears.



In bear bile farming, bears are kept in captivity to harvest their bile, a digestive fluid produced by the liver and stored in the gallbladder, which is used by some traditional Asian medicine practitioners. Though the country banned the import of bears for farming in 1985 to comply with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, it allowed preexisting farms to continue the practice of killing caged bears at age 10 or older for bile extraction.





This photo shows Asiatic Black Bears found in a cage at a illegal breeding farm (Ministry of Environment)