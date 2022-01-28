[Behind the Wheel] With the all-new Kia Niro, Kia steps closer to sustainable mobility

The all-new Kia Niro vehicles on a highway connecting Guri and Pocheon, both in Gyeonggi Province, at a media test-drive session Thursday. (Kia)

The design of the all-new Kia Niro did it all to captivate young drivers, not to mention its fuel efficiency and comfortable driving experience.



Looking very much like Kia’s concept car HabaNiro, the all-new Kia Niro infused its ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy into the environmentally friendly SUV by making the body two-toned with a bold boomerang-shaped Aero C-Pillar at the rear that completes the futuristic design of the car.



During its four-day long preorder, a total of 17,600 Niro vehicles were sold, among which 46 percent of the buyers were in their 20s and 30s.



In contrast to its outwardly minature look, the model was quite spacious once inside.



The driver and front passenger seats already had plenty of head space, but the back seats had even more, since the roof was higher in the back.



The model is roomy enough to accomodate family, friends, and even large-breed dogs. It is also suitable for car camping.



The back seat can be inclined forward to make enough room for two people to lay down, along with a spacious trunk.





The all-new Kia Niro trunk space (Hong Yoo/The Korea Herald)