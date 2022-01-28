 Back To Top
Finance

Imports of leisure goods up 36.5% last year amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2022 - 11:00       Updated : Jan 28, 2022 - 11:00

Online shopping in South Korea (Yonhap)
Online shopping in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korea's imports of leisure goods rose 36.5 percent last year from a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for indoor activities, customs data showed Friday.

Imports of goods used for leisure activities, including tablets and TVs, came to $9.56 billion last year, compared with $7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

The 2021 reading accelerated from a 17.3 percent on-year gain in 2020. Compared with 2019, the value of imports almost doubled from $5.97 billion.

Imports of computers, TVs, indoor sports goods and game consoles rose as demand by stay-at-home people increased amid strict virus curbs, according to the customs office.

Imports of laptops and tablets rose 30.4 percent on-year to $7.24 billion last year and those of TVs jumped 77.8 percent to $1.25 billion. Shipments of sports goods gained 33.1 percent to $382 million as more people exercised at home.

By country, imports from China were the largest with $5.92 billion, followed by Vietnam with $1.54 billion and Singapore with $522 million, the data showed. (Yonhap)

