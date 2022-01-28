 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on bottom-fishing

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2022 - 09:39       Updated : Jan 28, 2022 - 09:39

An electronic signboard at the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul shows a weak position of local stocks and currency on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic signboard at the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul shows a weak position of local stocks and currency on Friday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Friday as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the key stock index's five-day losing streak.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) advanced 12.58 points, or 0.48 percent, to 2,627.07 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks came off to a volatile start after the key stock index closed at a 14-month low due to the US rate hike concerns and LG Energy Solution's crash upon its market debut.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.98 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.64 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver traded flat, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.27 percent. LG Energy Solution, the second most valued stock on the Kospi, slumped 7.43 percent on its second day of trading.

The local currency was trading at 1,204 won against the US dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114