[Today’s K-pop] NCT Dream will be back in March

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT Dream is gearing for its return in March, according to its label SM Entertainment Thursday.



The company said that the band is working on a new album, corroborating media reports.



The NCT subunit was formed in August 2016 with the debut release “Chewing Gum,” which was followed by “We Go Up,” “We Boom,” and “Reload.”



Last year, Mark, who “graduated” from the subunit upon turning 20, rejoined to help the group make its first full-length album “Hot Sauce.” The LP sold over 2.03 million copies, and the repackage “Hello Future” racked up another 1 million in sales. It also became the first-ever debut LP released by a K-pop idol group to sell over 1 million units in the first week.



“Hot Sauce” topped iTunes top albums chart in 37 regions as well as a series of major charts in Japan, China and Korea.



Billlie to return next month: report



(Credit: Mystic Story)



Rookie band Billlie will release a new album by the end of February, according to local media reports on Thursday.



Agency Mystic Story confirmed the reports and said that the album will the beginning of the band’s unique perspective. Through engaging narrative and more sophisticated music, it will also show that the band is evolving. The bandmates will soon start shooting a music video, added the firm.



It was only November when the group debuted as a six-member act with the EP “the Billage of perception: chapter one.” Then Kim Sooyeon, who performs as Sheon, joined the team as the final member and the group dropped the single “the collective soul and unconsciousness: snowy night” in December. She is a runner-up from a survival audition program through which Kep1er debuted.



BTOB will be back with all members in February



(Credit: Cube Entertainment)



BTOB will put out a new album with all of its members, for the first time in almost four years, next month, said agency Cube Entertainment Thursday.



Leader Seo Eunkwang was the first to enlist in the military in August 2018 and Im Hyunsik and Yook Sungjae completed their duty last November. During the period, the bandmates released a score of songs as units and solo musicians. The band also participated in “Kingdom: Legendary War,” a televised contest among six boy bands last year on cable channel Mnet.



The last album all six members made together was their 11th EP “This Is Us,” which was released in June 2018.



The band held its fourth fan meet event, dubbed “BTOB’s Home,” on Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, celebrating the fact that all of the group’s members were ready for a return.



Golden Child lands atop Oricon chart upon Japan debut



(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)