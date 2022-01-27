Director Jang Cheol-soo returns after nine years with provocative romance film

Actors Yeon Woo-jin, Jeean, director Jang Cheol-soo and actor Jo Sung-ha pose after the online press conference held on Thursday. (JNC Media Group)

Director Jang Cheol-soo has returned after nine years with a provocative romance film titled “Serve the People.”



Jang is known for creating “Bedevilled,” which was invited to the 63rd Cannes International Film Festival, and hit film “Secretly, Greatly” which drew over 6.9 million moviegoers.



“Every director’s dream is to create a movie that can be screened in front of an audience. But it was not easy. I think I grew up a lot during the last nine years,” the director said during a press conference held online Thursday.



The new film tells the story of Mu-gwang (Yeon Woo-jin), a North Korean soldier hungry for success. One day, Mu-gwang gets to work at his commander’s house (Jo Sung-ha) and there he encounters the commander’s wife, Soo-ryun (Jeean). Mu-gwang battles the temptation of falling in love with her.



Like “Secretly, Greatly,” which was based on the popular 2010 webtoon series “Convertness” by artist HUN, “Serve the People” is based on a Chinese novel with the same title.



“This was exciting work because I was so looking forward to visualizing the original work,” he said.



The director stumbled across a review of the book that had kick-started the project.



”I think it was fate. I became interested in the book because of a review that I had read. The reviewer said he was reading the book on the subway and had to stop reading it because it was too provocative,” the director said. “After reading the book myself, I realized that it is not just a provocative story but a story that depicts honest emotions of a man and woman. I thought that I would like to show this emotion through a two-hour-long movie.”





“Serve the People,” directed by Jang Cheol-soo (JNC Media Group)