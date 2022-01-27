NSC expresses strong regret over N. Korea's latest projectile launch

Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul (Yonhap)

The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting Thursday and expressed strong regret over North Korea's latest projectile launch, the presidential office said.



North Korea fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day, in the North's sixth show of force this month.



The standing members of the NSC said it is "very regrettable that North Korea's repeated missile launches are contrary to the request of Korea and the international community for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region."



The NSC urged North Korea to swiftly respond to efforts to resolve issues through dialogue, while emphasizing that there should be no further deterioration of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said.



North Korea apparently test-fired at least two cruise missiles from an inland area Tuesday following four reported rounds of weapons tests, including hypersonic missile launches on Jan. 5 and 11.



Last week, North Korea made a veiled threat to lift its yearslong moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile tests, sparking speculation it would engage in more provocative actions down the road. (Yonhap)