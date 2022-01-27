Movieland Wax Museum from Hollywood makes home on Jeju

Characters from Disney’s “Frozen” are on display as wax figures at the Movieland Wax Museum in Jeju. (Yonhap)

Standing face-to-face with Hollywood stars and well-known politicians may be a lifelong dream to some. Those wishes may be partially achieved when in Jeju.



The Movieland Wax Museum, which has on display some 150 wax dolls that resemble global celebrities and beloved animated characters, opened in Jeju Island’s Jungmun Tourist Complex, Jan. 6.



The MWM, the oldest and largest wax museum, opened in Buena Park, California, in 1962. During its four decades of operation before shutting down in 2006, the museum attracted more than 10 million visitors.



Yang Dong-hee, a journalist-turned-entrepreneur, acquired the Movieland Wax Museum through an international bidding, along with the museum‘s trademark rights, and permanently relocated the museum to Jeju.



“Working as a reporter in the 1980s and 1990s, I had frequent opportunities to travel to the US,” Yang told The Korea Herald Tuesday. “In California, I was mesmerized by the sight of the Movieland Wax Museum, and so I visited the museum more than 10 times.”



The museum is composed of five sections -- Hollywood Legends, Hollywood Superstars, International Legendary Singers, International Sports Stars and Global Leaders and Politicians.



The key to designing the wax museum, according to Yang, is staging the lifelike figures with lively facial expressions against a background from their heydays. Visitors can feel as if they are inside a film scene, or stepping on the red carpet next to their favorite stars.



Yang has given some fun twists to the sets to make subtle imaginary connections between two well-known figures. Korean actor Sol Kyung-gu, who played a legendary ethnic Korean professional wrestler in 1950s Japan in “Rikidozan,” watching wrestler Hulk Hogan from outside the ring is one example.





Yang Dong-hee, owner of the Movieland Wax Museum in Jeju, poses with the wax figure of Jackie Chan. (MWM)