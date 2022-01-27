[Photo News] Lunar New Year in Indonesia

Asian communities all around the world welcome the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1. Lunar New Year is particularly celebrated in East Asia, influenced by the Chinese New Year and the Chinese calendar.



According to the Chinese Zodiac, there are 12 different animals that represent each year in rotation. 2022 is the Year of the Tiger.



A man cleans a statue of Buddha at a temple in Jakarta on Jan. 26.



A Chinese god statue is cleaned at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.



Balinese women set up lanterns at a temple in Bali, Indonesia on the same day.

