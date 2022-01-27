[Weekender] Tteokguk with jidan, beef topping

Tteokguk prepared with colored rice cake slices (culturehero)
Basic ingredients
- 400 grams rice cake slices (tteokguk tteok)
- 130 grams minced beef
- 2 green onion stalks
- 2-3 eggs For beef seasoning
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- pepper to taste
- a little cooking oil to coat frying pan For soup
- 5 cups of dried kelp (dashima) broth
- 1/2 big spoon soup soy sauce
- 1 small spoon minced garlic
- salt and pepper to taste Directions
- If rice cake slices were kept in a freezer, put them in water for 30 minutes to soften before cooking
- Make sure to make jidan (egg garnish) first if you want to add fancy decorations using cookie or vegetable cutters.
- For jidan, separate the egg whites and yolks, and strain and cook separately. Spread the yolks or whites over the pan as thinly as you can over low heat. Once both the yolks and whites have cooled, cut them into the shapes that you want.
- Marinate minced beef in the prepared sauce for 10 minutes.
- Pour 5 cups of dried kelp broth into a pot. When the broth start boiling, add rice cake slices. Leave them in the boiling broth until they soften.
- Add green onions, soy sauce, minced garlic and salt and pepper. Boil for another 1 minute.
- Ladle into bowls and top with jidan and green onion slices. Serve.
By Park Yuna (yunapark@heraldcorp.com
)