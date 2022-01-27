[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

E-World Miracle Winter Night
E-World Miracle Winter Night is running through Feb. 28 at E-World in Daegu.
The festival features a garden of 10,000 light-emitting diode roses, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree and 100 photo zones ready for Instagram.
While all activities will still be masked and socially distanced, visitors can still enjoy rides and attractions in the E-World theme park.
Ticket prices vary by age.
Updates can be found at www.eworld.kr
Yangju Snow Festival
The Yangju Snow Festival began Jan. 1 and runs through Feb. 13 at Jangheung Recreational Forest in Yangju, Gyeonggi Province.
The festival features various programs, including sledding, a snow-made mountain, a sleigh train, an augmented reality snow experience zone, ice sculptures and more.
Admission is 12,000 won on weekdays and 15,000 won on weekends. There are additional fees for hands-on programs.
All activities require masks to be worn and visitors are not allowed to eat in the event areas.
Updates can be found at www.fes-artvalley.com
Daegwallyeong Snow Festival
The Daegwallyeong Snow Festival will run through Jan. 30 in the Songcheon stream area in Pyeongchang, Gangwon Province.
The annual festival began in 1993 and over the years has become among the most famous winter festivals in South Korea.
The event features beautiful snowy hills and activities for both children and adults.
Admission fees have yet to be announced.
More information can be found at www.snowfestival.net
Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival
The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 13 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province.
The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-hands fishing and more.
Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experiences can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave.
The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The admission fee is 7,000 won and participation fees vary for individual activities.
More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com
Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm
The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm will open its door until March 14 at the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
The event is the first lighting festival in Korea to combine natural surroundings with dazzling lights.
Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing landscape.
The garden lights up after sunset and operates until 9 p.m.
While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary by age.
Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr
