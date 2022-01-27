 Back To Top
Finance

Manufacturers' biz sentiment down for February

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 27, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Jan 27, 2022 - 09:21

This file photo, taken March 2, 2021, shows ships carrying containers docking at a port in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)
This file photo, taken March 2, 2021, shows ships carrying containers docking at a port in South Korea's southeastern port city of Busan. (Yonhap)
South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment worsened for February amid worries over sluggish demand from video, communication and equipment sectors, central bank data showed Thursday.

The business sentiment index (BSI) for local manufacturers came to 90 for February, down from 92 for this month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The index measures manufacturers' prospects for business conditions in the following month. A reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.

The fall is attributed to the prospect for sluggish demand in the electronic, video, communication equipment and metal processing sectors.

The BSI for non-manufacturing businesses, however, rose to 82 for February from January's 78 amid expectations demand will grow for software development. (Yonhap)

