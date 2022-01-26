[Today's K-pop] Pentagon tops iTunes chart in 30 regions

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)

Pentagon’s new EP swept the charts at home and abroad, topping the iTunes top albums chart in 30 regions as well as a series of music charts in Korea.



The band’s 12th EP “In:vite U” came out on Monday, approximately 10 months since the previous album “Love or Take.”



Title track “Feelin’ Like” landed atop the iTunes top songs chart in 11 regions and the accompanying music video surpassed 10 million views on YouTube on Wednesday, only 33 hours since the release. Jinho, Kino and Wooseok participated in writing the lyrics for the catchy tune that mixes pop and R&B.



Hui is currently serving his military duty, while the oldest member Jinho has returned after completing his.



Cravity to return next month: report



(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Boy band Cravity will come out with a new album in mid-February, according to a local media report Wednesday.



Citing multiple sources from the music scene, the report said the band is working on an album set for the return next month.



The nine-member act debuted in 2020 and put out its first full album, “The Awakening: Written in the Stars,” in August last year. The LP sold over 100,000 copies and was among the top 10 on iTunes charts in several regions, a feat for a rookie band. It also held an in-person concert in November, performing in front of its fans for the first time.



aeyeon will be back on Valentine’s Day



(Credit: SM Entertainment)

Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation will release her third solo studio album on Feb. 14, label SM Entertainment announced Wednesday.



It will be two years and three months since her second LP “Purpose” and the new album, titled “INVU,” will consist of 13 tracks that span across different genres.



She gave a taste of the upcoming album, releasing “Can’t Control Myself” in advance on Jan. 17.



The singer is the first to strike out on her own from the veteran idol group, having released a series of hit solo works since 2015. Among artists that debuted after 2011, Taeyeon was the top-selling female solo musician with over 1.05 million albums sold, according to a recent survey on album sales in the past decade.



Vogue picks Jeon Somi as up-and-coming fashionista



(Credit: L’Oreal Paris)