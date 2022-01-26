[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Andaz Seoul Gangnam launches ‘Romance at Andaz’ package



Andaz Seoul Gangnam, a lifestyle hotel under Hyatt Hotels & Resorts located in Apgujeong, is offering a special package for couples’ staycation. The “Romance at Andaz” consists of a night’s stay at a room of your choice, and breakfast for two at the hotel’s luxury restaurant Jogakbo. A bottle of sparkling wine, cake, and a La Cuvee Maison bath bomb set is also included in the package.



Access to the Andaz hotel’s fitness center and indoor pool is free of charge under the package.



The package, available until the end of this year, starts from 320,000 won. For reservation and inquiries, contact (02) 2193-1234





Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents ‘One Year Celebration’



In celebration of its first anniversary, Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, located in Yeouido, is offering special thank-you promotions to guests.



For the month of February, the hotel is offering a “1+1” discount on bookings. Upon reservation, a voucher will be given for an extra night’s stay. For the Signature Suite, Fairmont Twin rooms will be provided.



A lucky draw event will be offered to all guests. The grand prize winner will receive a voucher for a stay at the Penthouse. Other prizes vary from welcome drink coupons to a dinner for two at the hotel’s restaurant.



“Buy one, get one free” promotions for drinks are held at restaurants within the hotel. For inquiries, call (02) 3395-6000.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches ‘Bubble Getaway’ package



Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents a romance-themed package for guests to enjoy a hotel staycation on Valentine’s Day, and for honeymoon and wedding anniversaries.



The package includes a night in a suite and access to the hotel’s Executive Club Lounge. The bathroom is decked out with romantic decor, and the room comes with a complimentary bottle of Dom Perignon champagne.



Use of fitness clubs, golf zones, indoor swimming pools, and saunas are included. Prices start at 2,870,000 won per night in the Ambassador Suite. The package runs throughout March. For reservations, call (02) 6388-5000.





Westin Josun Seoul opens ‘My New Year’s Wish’ package



The Westin Josun Seoul is offering families relaxing stays during the Lunar New Year, along with fortunetelling cards and fortune cookies specially designed by the hotel’s bakery.



Patrons will have the chance to win prizes, including vouchers for a one-night stay at the Westin Josun, breakfast coupons at the hotel’s buffet restaurant Aria and other hotel coupons and gifts. Winners can receive the prizes directly at the front desk. The package starts at 290,000 won per night, and reservations can be made until Feb. 1.



For more information, call (02) 317-0404.



