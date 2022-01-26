 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Life&Style

[Photo News] Fashion show interprets era of uncertainty

By
Published : Jan 30, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 30, 2022 - 16:01


Italian haute couture house Maison Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2022 show held on Jan. 24 in Paris displayed an artistic interpretation of this era of uncertainty. 




Titled “An Age of Discipline”, Creative Director Daniel Roseberry created a collection consisting of only three colors: black, white, and the signature Maison Schiaparelli gold. 




Roseberry explained that the simple use of colors connects to the current era of uncertainty and exhaustion. On the official website of the brand, he stated: “I realized that what felt exciting in this moment was something different, something restrained. Suddenly, color felt wrong to me. So did volume. All of the tricks that couture designers (including me) use to communicate grandeur and craftsmanship -– big silhouettes, glorious poufs of fabric, huge volume -– felt hollow.”




“Instead, I wanted to see if we could achieve the same kind of drama and otherworldliness without relying on those tropes. All we needed, I realized, was black, white, and gold – yet it wasn’t so much a return to basics as it was a move towards the elemental.”




The simple, tailored silhouettes and elaborate details of the golden structures exude an ethereal and magical effect, exhibiting an impressive balance between simplicity and intricacy.

By Park Jin (jinpower@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114