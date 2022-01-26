[Photo News] Fashion show interprets era of uncertainty





Italian haute couture house Maison Schiaparelli’s Spring/Summer 2022 show held on Jan. 24 in Paris displayed an artistic interpretation of this era of uncertainty.











Titled “An Age of Discipline”, Creative Director Daniel Roseberry created a collection consisting of only three colors: black, white, and the signature Maison Schiaparelli gold.











Roseberry explained that the simple use of colors connects to the current era of uncertainty and exhaustion. On the official website of the brand, he stated: “I realized that what felt exciting in this moment was something different, something restrained. Suddenly, color felt wrong to me. So did volume. All of the tricks that couture designers (including me) use to communicate grandeur and craftsmanship -– big silhouettes, glorious poufs of fabric, huge volume -– felt hollow.”











“Instead, I wanted to see if we could achieve the same kind of drama and otherworldliness without relying on those tropes. All we needed, I realized, was black, white, and gold – yet it wasn’t so much a return to basics as it was a move towards the elemental.”











The simple, tailored silhouettes and elaborate details of the golden structures exude an ethereal and magical effect, exhibiting an impressive balance between simplicity and intricacy.



By Park Jin (jinpower@heraldcorp.com)