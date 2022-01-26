 Back To Top
Business

Samyang Foods partners with Good Neighbors for child advocacy

By Ahn Ju-hee
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 16:07       Updated : Jan 26, 2022 - 16:07

Kim Jeong-su (left), vice chairman of Samyang Foods, and Seo Eun-kyung, head of Good Neighbors Seongbuk-gu branch, pose for photo after signing an agreement to promote child advocacy at Samyang Foods headquarters on Monday. (Samyang Foods)
Kim Jeong-su (left), vice chairman of Samyang Foods, and Seo Eun-kyung, head of Good Neighbors Seongbuk-gu branch, pose for photo after signing an agreement to promote child advocacy at Samyang Foods headquarters on Monday. (Samyang Foods)
South Korean food manufacturer Samyang Foods has signed an agreement with Good Neighbors, a child advocacy non-governmental organization in Seoul, to promote child protection, the company said Wednesday. Under the agreement, the company donated 10 million won ($8,350) as a scholarship raised through a matching grant program participated by its executives and staff.

Last year, Samyang Foods also established a partnership with a district branch of the organization in Seongbuk-gu, where the company‘s headquarters is located. It has since then donated 5 million won worth of goods including ramen and snacks.

The recent agreement comes with the company’s ambition to scale up its sponsorship to encompass a wider array of initiatives, such as educational projects and measures to support children in precarious family situations, according to the company. 

“We will continue to provide substantive support for children to pursue their dreams ... and actively engage in social contribution activities in tandem with relevant organizations and push forward with our ESG management,“ said Kim Jeong-su, vice chairman of Samyang Foods.

By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com)

