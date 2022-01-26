 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
National

S. Korea's AI defense technologies catching up with US equivalents: report

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 14:46       Updated : Jan 26, 2022 - 14:46

This photo released by the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement on Wednesday, shows the cover of a new blueprint offering the development strategy of AI technology for the military. (Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement)
This photo released by the Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement on Wednesday, shows the cover of a new blueprint offering the development strategy of AI technology for the military. (Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement)
South Korea's artificial intelligence (AI) defense technologies for speech, image and voice recognition are assessed to be about a year behind those of the United States, a state research institute said Wednesday.

The Korea Research Institute for Defense Technology Planning and Advancement (KRIT) made the assessment as it unveiled a broad road map for the use of AI technologies in the defense sector.

South Korea's AI-based defense technologies for the three high-tech areas have reached about 93 percent of the level of comparable US technologies, the institute said.

Specifically, South Korea is on par with the US in the speech recognition sector, while its technological level for image recognition is at about 95 percent of that of the relevant US technology, according to the institute.

The country's technological level for speech recognition is estimated to be about 86 percent of that of the comparable US technology.

The institute's road map for AI-based defense focused on the utility of the cutting-edge technology for future battle operations, which it said would emerge as a "game-changer" down the road.

Meant to serve as a guide for defense researchers, the road map focuses on 30 key weapons systems using the AI technology, such as reconnaissance and command control equipment, and offers a forecast on how those systems will develop in the future.

The book is available on the institute's website (www.krit.re.kr). (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114