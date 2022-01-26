[Herald Interview] Korea’s first professor for influencers: Find your own attractiveness and they will follow you

Allblanc TV CEO Ryo Chu-hyeop (Allblanc TV)





Self-assessment of one‘s attractive qualities is a critical step to becoming a successful influencer, according to Ryo Chu-hyeop, a 36-year old YouTuber and South Korea’s first professor of “influencer affairs.”



In order to make other people follow you online, aspiring influencers need to ruminate on their own ideas and thoughts and what kind of attributes they have to attract others.



“Attractiveness does not necessarily mean (physical) beauty. It can be something that evokes empathy or curiosity. Ability to produce content that touches people’s hearts or catch them off guard,” he said during an interview with The Korea Herald.



Ryo is the co-founder and CEO of Allblanc TV, a fitness-focused YouTube channel with over 1.8 million subscribers and counting.



Started in 2018, it mainly offers at-home workout classes with the three co-founders of the channel. Ryo met the business partners at a fitness contest while he was serving as an aerospace researcher at the state-run Agency for Defense Development.



Allblanc TV’s content is chiefly for YouTube but is shared via various social media platforms including China-based TikTok, Weibo, Bilibili and Douyin. Some 82 percent of its viewership is from outside Korea, mainly from the United States, the United Kingdom and India.



It’s something that many aspiring content creators and influencers hope to duplicate.



As a person who made the dramatic career change from a weapons scientist to a YouTuber, Ryo understands what draws many to the social media and content business.



“I think it is natural that more and more students dream of becoming content creators as the job enables them satisfy their desire of building relationships and achieve economic success at the same time,” the CEO said.



In South Korea, content creator replaced K-pop star as the top dream job among children aged 4-16, according to a survey conducted on over 40,000 kids in May last year.



And despite ongoing debates over their credibility, exponential development of influencer marketing is reshaping consumer behavior and shoestring budget YouTube channels are stealing thunder from major television stations.



The global influencer marketing market was valued at a record $13.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to $24.1 billion by 2025.







Ryo Chu-hyeop (left), the CEO of Allblanc TV, with other founding members. (Allblanc TV)