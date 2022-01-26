 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

SKC bets $80m for next-generation EV battery materials

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 26, 2022 - 16:00       Updated : Jan 26, 2022 - 16:00
Nexeon‘s UK facility (Nexeon)
Nexeon‘s UK facility (Nexeon)

SKC, a chemical unit of South Korea’s No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, said Wednesday it has invested $80 million with partners to secure next-generation electric vehicle batteries technologies.

According to SKC, it formed a consortium with SJL Partners, BNW Investment and Kiwoom PE and invested $80 million in Nexeon, which develops materials that go inside the minus sides of electric vehicle batteries.

Through the investment, the consortium secured a partial stake in the British firm and earned business rights over the company’s advanced EV battery materials. The consortium, led by SKC, aims to mass-produce the materials in 2024.

EV batteries have plus sides and minus sides. Typically, the minus sides are made of graphite,the same material found inside pencils. Graphite helps EV batteries to stabilize.

To further enhance the performance of EV batteries, the industry is adding silicon to graphite. Established in 2006, Nexeon is equipped with technologies and patents to mass-produce a mixture of silicon and graphite in a short period, SKC claims.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114