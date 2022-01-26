Military reports 160 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier receives a booster COVID-19 shot. (Yonhap)

South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 160 additional COVID-19 cases, including 147 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 4,180.



The latest virus count was up from 78 reported the previous day as the military remains on high alert to fight the omicron variant. The country as a whole added 13,012 new cases Wednesday.



Of the new military cases, 101 are from the Army, 28 from the Air Force, 15 from the Navy, five from the Marine Corps and 11 from units under the direct control of the defense ministry.



Currently, 547 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 2,312 are breakthrough cases. (Yonhap)