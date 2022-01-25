 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Photo News] Lunar New Year’s greetings from stingrays

By Park Jin
Published : Jan 29, 2022 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 29, 2022 - 16:01
Aqua Planet Gwanggyo, an aquarium in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, celebrated the Lunar New Year ahead of schedule on Jan. 24.

For this eye-catching ceremony, divers wearing traditional Korean clothing called “hanbok“ swam with stingrays.

Stingrays are closely related to sharks, and feed on clams, shrimp, and mussels.

Aside from stingrays, there are over 30,000 sea animals of 210 unique species in the aquarium. The facility also provides diverse educational programs and interactive experiences such as the marine ecosystem presentation, sea animal feeding session, and jellyfish research.

Other unique programs and facilities of Aqua Planet Gwanggyo include a glass boat tour in a shark tank, playgrounds for kids, aqua magic shows, music shows, and drawing shows, all of which are offered every day.

By Park Jin (jinpower@heraldcorp.com)
