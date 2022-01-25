HiteJinro launches wine gift packages for Lunar New Year

HiteJinro‘s 2022 Lunar New Year wine gift set (HiteJinro)
South Korean distiller HiteJinro said Tuesday it has launched its 2022 Lunar New Year gift packages consisting of 67 bundles of import wine collections.
The gift set comes at a time when more people are opting to drink alone at home amid the protracted coronavirus pandemic. HiteJinro said it is targeting both beginners and devotees, and those in between.
The holiday lineup includes Gernard Bertrand’s Art de Vivre red and white wine, released last year. The company noted that it featured the wine variety in a bottle shaped like an amphora, an ancient vase used to transport wine centuries ago, to celebrate the 2000-year-old history of the fermented grape juice.
Bava Barolo 2010, made from the Italian red grape variety Nebbiolo, is presented exclusively during this holiday season.
The liquor maker stressed that the Quinta do Noval Nacional Vintage set, another offering of the package, is a top-of-the-line vintage Port wine produced in strictly limited quantities only in selected years.
Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, wines constituting HiteJinro’s steady-seller Silver Oak set, are also included in the offering.
By Ahn Ju-hee (dianahn@heraldcorp.com
)