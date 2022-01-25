 Back To Top
Sports

S. Korea to send its 3rd-largest Winter Olympics team to Beijing 2022

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2022 - 14:38       Updated : Jan 25, 2022 - 14:38

This Associated Press photo shows a jogger in front of an installation near the Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
This Associated Press photo shows a jogger in front of an installation near the Beijing Olympic Park in Beijing on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
South Korea announced Tuesday it will have 63 athletes compete in six sports during the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

It will be the country's third-largest athletic delegation to the Winter Games, behind 146 athletes for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics on home soil and 71 athletes for the 2014 event in Sochi, Russia.

South Korea will also have 61 officials accompanying those athletes during the Feb. 4-20 competition.

The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee has said the goal is to win one or two gold medals and finish around the top 15 in the medal standings.

South Korea has won at least two gold medals at every Winter Games since 1992 in Albertville, France, which is also where it won a medal for the first time. It captured at least five gold medals at three of the past four competitions.

In Beijing, South Korea will be counting on medals from short track speed skating, speed skating, alpine snowboarding and curling. (Yonhap)

