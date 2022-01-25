More recycled chemical wastes seep into daily lives

LG Chem officials celebrate the first shipment of eco-friendly coating material NPG at its plant in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, on Tuesday. (LG Chem)

Recycled materials are no longer expensive products for a niche market as major South Korean chemical firms roll up their sleeves to introduce them into the daily lives of average consumers.



According to LG Chem Tuesday, it has completed the first shipment of a coating material made of bio raw materials such as waste cooking oil and palm residues. The material, named neopentyl glycol, or NPG, is used to coat cars, consumer electronics and drink cans.



LG Chem’s eco-friendly NPG, manufactured at its plant in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province, will be shipped to Italy where a local company Novaresine will use the material to coat cans and coils.



“A life cycle assessment, verified by the Korean Society of Life Cycle Assessment, showed that LG Chem’s eco-friendly NPG emits carbon 70 percent less than typical NPG,” a company official said.



LG Chem was the first Korean firm to localize NPG in 1998. Its NPG has recently received a global sustainability certification International Sustainability & Carbon Certification Plus, or ISCC Plus.



Meanwhile, SK Chemicals announced Tuesday that it has commercialized chemically-recycled PET products for the first time in Korea, according to the company.



SK Chemicals‘ plastic bottles made of chemically-recycled PET materials. (SK Chemicals)