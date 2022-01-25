Military reports 78 more COVID-19 cases

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (The Ministry of National Defense)

South Korea's military on Tuesday reported 78 additional COVID-19 cases, including 67 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 4,020.



Of the new cases, 63 are from the Army, seven from the Marine Corps, four from units under the direct control of the defense ministry and four from the Air Force.



The Army infection count included 30 trainees based at a boot camp in Nonsan, 213 kilometers south of Seoul.



Currently, 406 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 2,165 are breakthrough cases.



South Korea's daily coronavirus cases hit a record high of 8,571 on Tuesday, driven by the fast spread of the new dominant omicron variant. (Yonhap)