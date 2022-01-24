 Back To Top
National

UAE PM honors Zayed Sustainability Prize winners

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 19:54       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 19:54
(Zayed Sustainability Prize)
(Zayed Sustainability Prize)
UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum presented awards to 10 winners of the 2022 Zayed Sustainability Prize on Jan. 17.

The Zayed Sustainability Prize was established in 2008 to honor the legacy of the UAE’s founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The prize is the UAE’s pioneering global award recognizing small- to medium-size enterprises, nonprofit organizations, and academic institutions for their innovative, impactful and inspirational sustainability and humanitarian solutions across the five categories of health, food, energy, water and global high schools.

Delivering remarks at the awards ceremony, Mohammed highlighted the support, involvement and directives of the Abu Dhabi crown prince and deputy supreme commander of the UAE armed forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“The UAE continues to make important strides and contributions to advancing the global sustainability agenda to stimulate economic and human sustainable development, under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” said Mohammed.

“Over the last 14 years, the wise and long-term vision and legacy of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed, has ignited the passions of millions of sustainability pioneers the world over, inspiring us to take the prize to new heights by strengthening and diversifying its offerings to become the all-encompassing award it is today,” the prime minister added.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
