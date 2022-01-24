 Back To Top
Business

LG to unveil life-size Omnipod, self-driving concept car

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 14:50       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 14:50

This image, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Monday, is of the Omnipod, a self-driving autonomous home on wheels. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This image, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Monday, is of the Omnipod, a self-driving autonomous home on wheels. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Monday it will show off the real-life version of its futuristic self-driving vehicle next month.

The LG Omnipod, a mobility concept solution that can serve as "a home office, an entertainment center or even a lounge," will be on display at a mobility fair at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul on Feb. 10.

The self-driving home on wheels is fitted with LG home appliances retooled for in-vehicle use and provided with artificial intelligence concierge services from Reah, the virtual influencer created by LG.

The "adaptive" interior can be reconfigured in real time using a Metaverse display system, the company said, offering all sorts of different "modes" to provide "the comfort and convenience of your home on the move."

The Omnipod represents "LG's vision for futuristic autonomous, smart vehicles based on the company's strength in consumer appliances, display and vehicle components," said Lee Chul-bae, the head of LG's design center. (Yonhap)

