 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
KIS
Business

Korea’s beer imports drop to all-time low

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Jan 24, 2022 - 15:40       Updated : Jan 24, 2022 - 15:40
A customer reaches out for a pack of beers in a supermarket. (Yonhap)
A customer reaches out for a pack of beers in a supermarket. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s imports of beer recorded an all-time low last year, amid a nationwide boycott of Japanese beer and other products, data showed Monday.

According to the Korea Customs Service, imports of beer decreased by 1.7 percent on-year to $223.1 million last year. The figure surpassed the record-low imports of $181.5 million in 2016.

Last year’s largest suppliers of beer was the Netherlands, followed by China, Belgium, Poland, Ireland, Germany and the Czech Republic.

“Driven by the county’s prolonged anti-Japan campaign, there has been a drastic decrease in imports of beer from Japan, which was one of the largest beer suppliers. So overall beer imports have been decreasing ever since,” an official from Korea Customs Service said.

In 2019, South Koreans started a boycott of Japanese products after Japan tightened controls on the export of semiconductor materials to the country.

Last year, imports from Japan, which accounted for 25 percent of the total beer imports in Korea in 2018, plunged by 91 percent to $6.8 million.

On the other hand, Korea’s export of beer to Japan surged on-year more than twofold to $6.6 million.

But Korea’s overall beer exports dropped by 12.5 percent to $59.9 million, hitting an all-time low since 2010.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114