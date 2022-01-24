Kakao Mobility to hold 1st tech conference in Feb.

Screen capture of Kakao Mobility’s tech conference website
Kakao Mobility will hold its first technology conference under the name of Next Mobility: NEMO 2022 with participation from global leaders in the mobility industry at Coex in southern Seoul on Feb. 10, Kakao group’s multi-transportation app operator said Monday.
The participating companies include US autonomous mobility company Aurora, German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter and several Korean companies including LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, GS Retail and Woowa Brothers.
Aurora CEO Chris Urmson and Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter will take part in the keynote speech to discuss their future visions on autonomous driving strategy and urban air mobility. It will mark the first time for the CEO of Aurora to officially participate in a tech conference hosted by a South Korean company, according to Kakao Mobility.
At the inaugural conference, Kakao Mobility looks to highlight the infinite expansion of mobility, which has been recognized only as a service that supports transportation in limited ways including calling taxis or providing navigation routes.
The company said it expects the conference to present a new paradigm of mobility that is changing the future life environment, pointing out the advanced technologies in the industry analyzing the purpose of transportation based on algorithms, offering optimized transportation methods using big data and bringing objects and service to humans.
The one-day conference will have three sessions and 16 presentations to cover the cutting-edge technologies in the mobility industry such as visual positioning system, fused indoor localization, transportation management system, self-driving and robotics.
Image of LG Omnipod (LG Electronics)
On the sidelines of the event, a hands-on exhibition will be held for visitors to experience the newest mobility technology. LG’s future mobility concept car LG Omnipod will make its first offline debut in front of the public after it was presented in a video at the Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas earlier this month. LG Omnipod is a concept model of future self-driving cars interpreting vehicles as extensions of the home. Based on users’ needs, it can be an office or personal space where users can enjoy various activities such as watching movies, exercising and shopping through the metaverse.
“NEMO 2022 is designed to go beyond the innovation of mobility initiated by Kakao T and expand mobility into a technology-intensive industry with active investment,” said Ryu Geung-seon, CEO of Kakao Mobility.
“We hope the conference will be a place to share insights with global leading tech companies that are advancing innovative technologies in various fields. We will continue to present a global mobility technology paradigm with various themes every year.”
All sessions of the mobility tech conference will be openly streamed live, Kakao Mobility said, but the registration for offline participation will follow a first-come-first-served basis on the event’s website until Feb. 9.
