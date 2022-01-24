Kakao Mobility to hold 1st tech conference in Feb.

Screen capture of Kakao Mobility’s tech conference website

Kakao Mobility will hold its first technology conference under the name of Next Mobility: NEMO 2022 with participation from global leaders in the mobility industry at Coex in southern Seoul on Feb. 10, Kakao group’s multi-transportation app operator said Monday.



The participating companies include US autonomous mobility company Aurora, German aircraft manufacturer Volocopter and several Korean companies including LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, GS Retail and Woowa Brothers.



Aurora CEO Chris Urmson and Volocopter CEO Florian Reuter will take part in the keynote speech to discuss their future visions on autonomous driving strategy and urban air mobility. It will mark the first time for the CEO of Aurora to officially participate in a tech conference hosted by a South Korean company, according to Kakao Mobility.



At the inaugural conference, Kakao Mobility looks to highlight the infinite expansion of mobility, which has been recognized only as a service that supports transportation in limited ways including calling taxis or providing navigation routes.



The company said it expects the conference to present a new paradigm of mobility that is changing the future life environment, pointing out the advanced technologies in the industry analyzing the purpose of transportation based on algorithms, offering optimized transportation methods using big data and bringing objects and service to humans.



The one-day conference will have three sessions and 16 presentations to cover the cutting-edge technologies in the mobility industry such as visual positioning system, fused indoor localization, transportation management system, self-driving and robotics.





Image of LG Omnipod (LG Electronics)